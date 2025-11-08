Blades Eye Win over Komets on Military Night

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Logan Will (left)

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Logan Will (left)(Florida Everblades)

Estero, Fla. - After earning their first home-ice victory of the season last night, the Florida Everblades will look to take the rubber match of their three-game series against the Fort Wayne Komets tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Military Night.

The Everblades bounced back in a big way Friday, dismantling Fort Wayne 5-2 after dropping the series opener 5-0 on Wednesday. For the first time since October 21, Florida struck first as Oliver Chau snapped the team's 147:38 scoreless drought at Hertz Arena.

Florida kept up the pressure in the second period, with Craig Needham netting his first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Fort Wayne answered later in the frame, trimming the deficit to one, and similar to Wednesday night it was one-goal battle heading into the third period.

This time, however, Florida seized control in the final frame, erupting for three goals in a 7:56 span to break the game open and build a 5-1 advantage. Special teams played a major role, as the Blades connected on both a power-play goal and a shorthanded tally in the decisive third period.

Goaltender Cam Johnson shined in his 200th game as an Everblade, stopping 22 of 24 shots to pick up his third win of the year. Offensively, Reid Duke, Anthony Romano, and Oliver Chau led the way, each posting a goal and an assist. Duke now leads the team with seven points (3g-4a) after notching his second multi-point performance of the season.

Florida remains unbeaten this season when scoring on the power play (5-0) and are 2-1 when netting the first goal. The Everblades will aim to close out their homestand on a high note tonight before hitting the road for a three-game South Division series against Greenville next week.

UPCOMING PROMOTION

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Join us as we honor our brave servicemen and women during Military Night at Hertz Arena. The evening will feature special tributes and in-game recognition for military personnel and their families.

Promotions & Highlights:

Replica Jerseys: Presented by the National Coalition for Patriots

Live Broadcast: Watch locally on the Heroes & Icons Network

Publix Saturday Tailgate: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Live Music at the Tailgate: Featuring Gabriel Key

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 8, 2025

Blades Eye Win over Komets on Military Night - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.