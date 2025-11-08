Canucks (AHL) Recall Poisson & Koskenvuo, K-Wings Sign Goaltender Pavicich

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loans of rookie forward Nick Poisson and rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo. Additionally, Kalamazoo has signed rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich to a standard player contract.

Poisson, 24, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Vancouver, BC native who's scored one assist in six games played for the K-Wings in 2025-26. In college, the forward scored 109 points (42g-67a) in 170 games at Providence (NCAA). The left-shot also played two seasons with Prince George (BCHL), winning the BCHL championship with the Spruce Kings in 2018-19.

Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native with a 1-1-0-0 in two games played for the K-Wings this season. The netminder owns a 3.63 goals-against average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (SV%) across his first two professional starts.

The rookie played three seasons (2022-2025) for Harvard University (NCAA), posting a 14-16-5 record, a .910 SV%, a 2.91 GAA with three shutouts, and was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team and was an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season. Koskenvuo was selected in the fifth-round of the 2021 NHL Draft (No. 137) by the Vancouver Canucks.

Pavicich, 23, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 195-pound, Clarence Center, NY native with three ECHL games under his belt with Orlando at the end of 2024-25. During his time with the Solar Bears, Pavicich appeared in three games, going 1-1-0-0 with a 3.48 GAA and a .866 S%.

The netminder played four seasons of NCAA hockey (2021-25), spending three seasons with UMass-Lowell (12-22-4) and last season at Arizona State (13-9-0). Overall, Pavicich owned a 2.89 GAA and a .908 S% with two shutouts across 67 career NCAA appearances.

Kalamazoo heads to Toledo (3-2-0-0) for the back half of the home-and-home series with puck drop at 7:15 p.m. EST on Saturday at Huntington Center.







