K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Prep for Home Trio with Lavender Ice Friday

Kalamazoo earns its first winning weekend with 3-game home stand on docket this weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 3-5-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-5-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings host Fort Wayne for Lavender Ice, presented by WMCC, on Friday. Then, it's Ogre Night, presented by Discover Kalamazoo, Saturday, followed by the K-Wings' first 'Jersey Series' game on Sunday, both versus Cincinnati.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (5-4, 2-5, 4-3 F/OT).

On Friday, the K-Wings stormed out to a 5-0 lead on Toledo, behind five different goal scorers (Ghantous, Venuto, Bilek, Wall and Okabe). The Walleye then took advantage of both power-play attempts in the third period and climbed back to within one. Rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo then shut the door to earn his first professional win.

Saturday, the K-Wings traveled to Toledo and took another early lead via a Quinn Preston strike. Toledo answered with a pair before Zach Okabe knotted the game at two in the second. The Walleye then proceeded to score a pair with an empty net goal for the win. This, despite Kalamazoo's strong third-period effort.

Finally, on Sunday, Kalamazoo improved to 2-0 in extra time via a shootout victory over Bloomington. The K-Wings enjoyed a 3-1 lead deep into the third period on second-period goals by Davis Pennington, Kylor Wall and Hunter Strand. Bloomington then answered to tie the game. The K-Wings won the shootout with a 2-0 effort, and rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich earned his first win of 2025-26.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays three games at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Nov. 14: Lavender Ice, presented by WMCC, returns to Wings Event Center at 7 p.m. in support of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender and make some serious noise- as fans receive a pair of K-Wings Thunder Sticks to help turn up the volume! After the game, stick around for our first in-person Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds benefiting WMCC. Plus, it's a $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!

Saturday, Nov. 15: It's time to go big and green at our Ogre Night game on Saturday, November 15, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo! Watch the K-Wings face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in a game packed with layers- like a good onion. Lace up your skates, grab your friends, and let's get swampy!

Sunday, Nov. 16: Kick off our Jersey Series with us at 3 p.m., as we honor Detroit's legendary teams- starting with the Detroit Lions! The first of four themed games this season, this game features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Lions-inspired youth football jersey. Don't miss this epic tribute to the Motor City's finest!

NEXT WEEK!

Kalamazoo is on the road, but returns the last week of November for two Thanksgiving week showdowns at Wings Event Center.

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Get ready for a spellbinding night at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. It's going to be positively wicked- don't miss it!

Friday, Nov. 28: Get ready to toss for a cause at our Teddy Bear Toss Night at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 28! Bring a new or gently used plush toy to throw on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal- all donations go to local charities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans get a limited-edition K-Wings goalie oven mitt! And don't forget, it's also $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.! A night full of fun, giving, and savings!

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 7 - Toledo vs. Kalamazoo (W, 5-4), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (2-4-0-0) erupted at home and took down the Toledo Walleye (3-2-0-0) 5-4 at Wings Event Center, Friday. Second-year pro Andre Ghantous (3) started the scoring for the K-Wings, firing a shot inside the left bar, allowing Kalamazoo to take a 1-0 lead to intermission. The K-Wings added on from there in the second. Davis Pennington (3) found Evan Dougherty (1) on the rush, who wrapped a pass around the defender to find a firing Antonio Venuto (1) for his first professional goal at the 9:03 mark. Just 14 seconds later, Orlando Mainolfi (2) notched his first pro point after he relayed the puck to Ghantous (1) in the left circle, who then found an open Colin Belik (4) at the top of the slot for the bardown goal. To close out the second, working on a delayed penalty call with a 6-on-5 advantage, Kylor Wall (1) bombed a blue-line bar-down goal for his first of the season. Continuing the onslaught into the third period, Ghantous (2) found Zach Okabe (2) for the game-winning goal at the 3:52 mark of the third. Toledo made the game interesting at the end, scoring four third-period goals, two of which came by way of the power play. Rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo (1-1-0-0) was spectacular in net, making 35 saves in his first professional win, holding Toledo off the board until the 5:51 mark of the third.

Saturday, Nov. 8 - Kalamazoo vs. Toledo (L, 5-2), Huntington Center, Toledo, OH | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (2-5-0-0) fell in the back half of the home-and-home battle against the Toledo Walleye (4-2-0-0) Saturday at Huntington Center, 5-2. After a brilliant save by Hunter Vorva, the K-Wings broke out on a three-on-three rush. Quinn Preston (2) capitalized on a three-on-three rush with a quick strike from above the crease to give the K-Wings the early lead at the 8:08 mark. In response, Toledo found the back of the net twice, once at the 10:37 mark and again at the 18:17 mark, taking a 2-1 lead to the first intermission. Forward Zach Okabe (3) responded, jamming backdoor with a nudge of the puck inside the right bar at the 9:09 mark. Unfortunately, with 1:04 left in the period, the Walleye retook the lead. Toledo then added a tally 2:28 into the third period and scored an empty net goal with 21 seconds left to end regulation. Rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich (0-1-0-0) impressed in net for Kalamazoo, taking over for the final two periods after starting goaltender Hunter Vorva left the game with a lower-body injury. Pavicich went 14 for 16 in his 37 minutes, and the K-Wings went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Sunday, Nov. 9 - Bloomington vs. Kalamazoo (W, 4-3 F/SO), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

After a scoreless first period, Davis Pennington (1) started the action on the power play, firing a missile over the left shoulder of the goaltender from just inside the blue line for his first goal of the season at the 5:55 mark. On the play, Hunter Strand (2) slung a pass to Pennington, who went back-and-forth with Zach Okabe (5) before firing a slapshot from deep. Less than a minute later, Kylor Wall (2) matched Pennington with a slapshot of his own from downtown to make the score 2-0 at the 6:46 mark. Setting up the goal, alternate captain Quinn Preston (7) dished the puck to Okabe (6) amidst battling defenders as he nudged the puck to Wall for the primary assist. Bloomington then responded at the 9:39 mark, drawing to within one. Unsatisfied with a one-goal lead, Strand (1) cleaned up the trash on the power play and flicked a shot inside the right post. Antonio Venuto (2) and Ryan Cox (1) picked up assists on the play, making the score 3-1. Unfortunately, the third frame belonged to the Bison, scoring back-to-back goals in 23 seconds, starting at the 13:25 mark, tying the game at three. Rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich (1-1-0-0) was stout in the net, making four saves in overtime for Kalamazoo. Pavicich made 32 of 35 saves in his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. Kalamazoo was 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 2-for-5 on the power play, while charting 35 shots in the contest.

ON THE MOVE

November 8 - Abbotsford (AHL) recalled the loan of rookie forward Nick Poisson

November 8 - Vancouver (NHL) recalled the loan of rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo and reassigned the loan to Abbotsford (AHL)

November 8 - Kalamazoo signed rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich to a standard player contract

FAST FACTS

Zach Okabe is on a five-game point streak (3g-5a) with two multiple-point games last week

Kalamazoo's alternate captain Quinn Preston is on a four-game point streak (2g-3a)

K-Wings rookie forwards Hunter Strand (1g-2a) and Antonio Venuto (1g-2a) both notched their first professional goals this weekend

TEAM TRENDS

N/A

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 9 - Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

GOALS: 4 - Colin Bilek

ASSISTS: 7 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Zach Okabe

PIMS: 8 - Powell Connor, *Davis Pennington

PP GOALS: 1 - Multiple Players

PP ASSISTS: 1 - Multiple Players

SH GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek

GW GOALS: 1 - Andre Ghantous, Zach Okabe

SHOTS: 23 - Colin Bilek

WINS: 1 - **Aku Koskenvuo, *Luke Pavicich, Hunter Vorva

GAA: 3.21 - *Luke Pavicich

SAVE %: .889 - **Aku Koskenvuo (VAN)

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/9 (22.22 %)

This Season - 5/30 (16.7 %) | No. 18 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75.0%)

This Season - 17/25 (68.0%)| No. 27 (ECHL)







