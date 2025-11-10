Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped three close contests this week at home to the Stingrays on Tuesday morning and in South Carolina against Greenville and the Stingrays. The Solar Bears road swing continues this week when the team takes on Jacksonville, Thursday morning and South Carolina, Saturday night.
This Week's Games:
Thursday, November 13 at Jacksonville Icemen - 10:30am
Saturday, November 15 at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05pm
AT A GLANCE:
2025 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-8-0-0 (.111)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-3-0-0
2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 10 points
MOST GOALS: Two Players - 4 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 5 assists
PIM LEADER: Jarid Lukosevicius - 18 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Dyllan Gill - +3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, November 4 vs. South Carolina (2-4 L)
The Solar Bears put a season-high 46 shots on goal, but it wasn't enough as Kaden Bohlsen led the Stingrays to a 4-2 decision in front of a franchise-record 13,505 at Kia Center. Spencer Kersten and Milo Roelens provided the offense for the Solar Bears.
Saturday, November 9 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-3 L)
The Solar Bears didn't get the offense cooking until the third period, but when Connor Kurth scored, he made the score 2-1 in favor Greenville. The Swamp Rabbits added an empty net goal, but again the Solar Bears fought back. Aaron Luchuk recorded his first goal of the season in the dying seconds, but the Solar Bears could not get any closer.
Sunday, November 10 at South Carolina (3-5 L)
The Solar Bears again found themselves down 2-0 in the first period, but battled back to tie with two power play goals from Spencer Kersten and Reece Newkirk tied the game early in the second period. Two late second period goals, 1:14 apart from the Stingrays proved to be the Solar Bears undoing. After the Stingrays added another to go up 5-2, Dyllan Gill scored his first goal of the season. With the assist, Aaron Luchuk recorded his 300th ECHL point.
BITES:
Spencer Kersten leads the Solar Bears with three multi-point games this season.
Tyler Bird has 199 career ECHL points.
Aaron Luchuk became the 142nd player in ECHL history to record 300 points. He is the ninth leader scorer among active players in ECHL history.
Milo Roelens has points in five of his last six games (4g-1a)
Aaron Luchuk is on a four-game point streak (1g-3a)
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:
Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 14 GP, 1g-4a
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 11 GP, 5-3-3, .905
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 12 GP, 2g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .935
Images from this story
Orlando Solar Bears forward Cole Kodsi
