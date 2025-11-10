Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 10, 2025

Published on November 10, 2025

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, continued their road trip this past week as they traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota, to take on the Rush.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Knight Monsters defeated the Rush by a score of 5 to 4 in overtime. After entering the third period trailing 4-2, Tahoe added goals from Luke Adam and Trent Swick in the final 20 minutes to force overtime. In OT, it was Jake McGrew who buried the game-winning goal to secure two points.

On Friday, November 7, the Knight Monsters came out on top yet again, as they beat Rapid City 5-3. Tahoe's power play went a perfect 3-for-3 in the game as they tallied goals from Mike O'Leary, Nate Kallen, and Samuel Mayer.

On Saturday, November 8, it was the Rush who avoided the sweep as they scored five unanswered goals to beat the Knight Monsters 5-2. It was just the second time this season that Tahoe has failed to score four or more goals in a game.

This week, the Knight Monsters conclude their road trip on the East Coast with a three-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Thursday, November 13, Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forwards Sloan Stanick, Casey Bailey, and Kevin Wall are all amongst the top five in the ECHL in points with 15, 15, and 13 points, respectively. Tahoe's top line continued to click in the Rapid City series.

Jordan Papirny has quietly been building a strong season for the Knight Monsters, posting a record of 5-1-0 through his first six games. His five wins are tied for second most in the ECHL.

Forward Anthony Collins is now only three games away from passing Casey Pierro-Zabotel for 13th on the all-time ECHL games played list. Collins currently sits at 619 career ECHL games.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







