Mariners Sign Defenseman Andrew Nielsen

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have signed defenseman Andew Nielsen to an ECHL contract. A veteran of nearly 400 professional games, Nielsen played most recently in Sweden.

Nielsen, 28, is a native of Red Deer, AB and was originally a third-round selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, going 65th overall. The 6'4 blue liner spent two full seasons with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, including a Calder Cup championship in 2018 before being dealt to the Calgary Flames organization and joining the Stockton Heat. He went on to play for the Hershey Bears, Tucson Roadrunners, San Diego Gulls, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Cleveland Monsters, totaling 258 career AHL games.

Nielsen is also very familiar with the ECHL, skating in an additional 126 games there. He's suited up for the Utah Grizzlies (two stints), Cincinnati Cyclones, Allen Americans, and Worcester Railers, over the course of his now nine-year pro career.

