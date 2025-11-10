South Carolina's Gibson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on November 10, 2025









SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mitchell Gibson of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 3-9.

Gibson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 44 shots in a 4-2 win at Orlando on Tuesday and made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Gibson is 4-1-0 in five outings with the Stingrays this season, and is tied for sixth in the ECHL with a 1.42 goals-against average and tied for fourth with a .952 save percentage.

A native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Gibson has seen action in 61 career games with South Carolina posting a record of 38-16-6 with three shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. In addition, he is 3-0-0 in three career AHL appearances for Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Gibson appeared in 79 career games at Harvard University where he went 47-25-6 with four shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

