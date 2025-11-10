Gibson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that netminder Mitch Gibson has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 3-9.
Gibson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances last week.
The 26-year-old stopped 44 shots in a 4-2 win at Orlando on Tuesday and made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday.
Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Gibson is 4-1-0 in five outings with the Stingrays this season, and is tied for sixth in the ECHL with a 1.42 goals-against average and tied for fourth with a .952 save percentage.
A native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Gibson has seen action in 61 career games with South Carolina posting a record of 38-16-6 with three shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. In addition, he is 3-0-0 in three career AHL appearances for Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
