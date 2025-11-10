Gladiators Sign Goaltender Logan Stein

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - On Monday the Atlanta Gladiators announced that the team has signed goaltender Logan Stein to a Standard Player Contract.

Stein, a native of Suwanee, GA, joins the Gladiators after playing four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Ferris State University, and one at the University of Michigan. The 24-year-old, 6'2", 210-pound goaltender posted a record of 11-9-2 with a 3.22 GAA an .893 SV%, and 1 shutout with the Wolverines last season, and finished his collegiate career with a 3.41 GAA, an .892 SV%, 1 shutout, and a record of 21-43-6. Stein was also with the Gladiators earlier this year during training camp on a tryout agreement.

The Gladiators will continue their four-game road trip in Charleston on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, coverage on FloSports and the Gladiators YouTube channel will begin at 6:45.







