Lions Earn First Road Win of the Season

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned their first road victory of the year with a 2-1 win over the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers).

Ron Choules' squad opened the scoring for the fourth time this season. Will Dineen netted his second goal as a Lion by deflecting a shot-pass from Tommy Cormier. At the other end of the ice, goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau remained perfect through the first period.

The home team responded in the second frame when Brandon Saigeon pounced on a loose puck in front of the net to score his fourth goal of the campaign.

The Lions generated several strong scoring chances in the third period. Then, with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Riley Kidney capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush to restore the lead for his team. In goal, Gaudreau turned aside 35 of the 36 shots he faced to earn his third win of the season.







