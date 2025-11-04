Lions Fall Short in the Third Period
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) suffered their first regulation loss at home this season, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes).
For the first time this weekend, the visitors opened the scoring in the first period. Isaac Dufort responded shortly after with a power-play goal.
In the second frame, the Gargoyles regained the lead, but Ryan O'Rourke quickly evened things up once again.
In the third period, things unraveled for the home team. Scott Burt's squad scored three unanswered goals and never looked back.
The Lions will now hit the road for the next two weekends - first heading to Reading to face the Royals next weekend, followed by a matchup against the Railers in Worcester the following week.
