Charlotte Sends Krygier to Savannah
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Charlotte Checkers have loaned defenseman Cole Krygier to Savannah.
Krygier, 25, has appeared in two games for the Checkers this season and 79 career AHL games between Charlotte and Ontario. He rejoins the Ghost Pirates after playing in the opening two games of the 2025-26 season.
The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Wednesday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m., for Marvel Night featuring Spider-Man. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2025
- Josh Atkinson Named the 8th Captain in Swamp Rabbits History - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rapid City Rush to Honor Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Charlotte Sends Krygier to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- South Carolina Scores Twice Late, Downs Orlando, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jacksonville's Ratzlaff Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bison Acquire Goaltender McKay from Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Acquire Jake Barczewski from Bloomington for Dryden McKay - Utah Grizzlies
- Mud Hens and Walleye Host over 6,000 Kids at Free Summer Clinics - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.