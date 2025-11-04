Charlotte Sends Krygier to Savannah

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Charlotte Checkers have loaned defenseman Cole Krygier to Savannah.

Krygier, 25, has appeared in two games for the Checkers this season and 79 career AHL games between Charlotte and Ontario. He rejoins the Ghost Pirates after playing in the opening two games of the 2025-26 season.

The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Wednesday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m., for Marvel Night featuring Spider-Man. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







