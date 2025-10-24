Panthers Reassign Gerasimyuk to Savannah; Cormier Recalled to Charlotte

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to Savannah. In a corresponding move, Evan Cormier has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season playing in North America and is still seeking his professional debut.

Cormier, 27, is currently in his third season within the Panthers organization. Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2016, Cormier has appeared in 201 professional games, including two with the Ghost Pirates this season, posting a 1-0-1 record with a .849 save percentage and 3.92 goals-against average.

The Ghost Pirates return to home ice Saturday night when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m. for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by Memorial Health. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For ticket availability and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







