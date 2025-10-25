K-Wings Drop Friday's Home Tilt with Heartlanders

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Iowa Heartlanders (3-1-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 5-1.

K-Wings rookie Cam Knuble (1) notched his first pro goal unassisted at the 9:57 mark of the second to make it 4-1. On the goal, Knuble corralled a loose puck that redirected off the right wing boards to the top of the crease.

Early in the game, Iowa tallied two first-period goals, one short-handed and another even strength at the 2:04 and 17:10 marks. The Heartlanders then notched two in the second at the thirty-two-second mark and another at the 7:43 mark.

Iowa scored the final goal of the contest at the 3:34 mark of the third period.

Jonathan Lemieux (0-1-0-0) made 19 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings and Heartlanders will run it back tomorrow afternoon in the 20th edition of the Orange Ice game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will receive a free Trick-or-Treat bag at the door. Come dressed in your Halloween best and take part in our costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes.







