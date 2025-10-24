Game Day Preview: the Home Opener Has Arrived

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the home opener tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:10 PM. It's RED OUT Night in North Texas.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerals

On Ice Interviews: Isabella Keating

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Next Home Game: Saturday, October 25th vs Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans opened the regular season last weekend in Kansas with a 3-2 shootout win over the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena. Brayden Watts (1) and Matt Register (1) scored the regulation goals for the Americans. Michael Gildon and Hank Crone scored in the extra session. Crone's goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen. The Americans went 2-for-7 on the power play. Wichita was 1-for-3. The Thunder outshot the Americans by one 35-24 for the night. Former Allen Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic scored against his former team in regulation and had the only goal for Wichita in the shootout.

Asuchak Tied at the Top: Spencer Asuchak tied Chad Costello's all-time points record with an assist last Saturday night in Wichita. The two are now tied with 422 points each.

Sedley with a big opening night: Sam Sedley leads the Americans in points through opening weekend with two points. Sedley assisted on both power play goals last weekend.

Power Play: The Americans cashed in two times on the power play going 2-for-7 with the man advantage last Saturday. Brayden Watts and Matt Register provided the power play goals.

Katic Recalled by Senators: Americans forward and Senators prospect Danny Katic was recalled by the Ottawa Senators last weekend. and assigned to AHL Belleville.

Former Americans Return: The Kansas City Mavericks have two players from last season's Americans roster on their squad. Forward Wil Gavin, and defenseman Hudson Wilson.

Comparing Allen and KC

Allen Americans

Overall: 1-0

Home: 0-0

Away: 1-0

Last 10: 1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (1) Brayden Watts and Matt Register

Assists: (2) Sam Sedley

Points: (2) Sam Sedley

+/- (0) Sam Sedley and several players

PIM's (2) Colton Hargrove and two others

KC Mavericks:

Overall: 1-1

Home: 1-1

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 1-1

KC Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (2) David Cotton

Assists: (2) Marcus Crawford and two others

Points: (3) Casey Carreau

+/-: (1) Casey Carreau and two others

PIM's (6) Zach Uens

