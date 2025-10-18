Game Day Preview: Opening Night in Wichita

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans battle the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans battle the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open the regular season tonight in Kansas against the Wichita Thunder. After missing the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history last year, the new look Americans look to get off on the right foot tonight with a 6:05 PM puck drop.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, October 24th vs Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Hank Crone Returns: The former ECHL MVP returns to Allen after not resigning with the team last year. Crone was acquired on Thursday in a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, sending forward Carter Savoie to Greenville. Crone had 105 points in the 2022-2023 MVP season, winning several awards that year including the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

Asuchak Closing In: Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak is closing in on a major team milestone. Asuchak trails former ECHL MVP Chad Costello by just one point to tie him for the All-Time Points Leader in team history. Asuchak has 421 points in the Red Sweater.

Steve Martinson Returns: For the first time since the 2021-2022 season, Steve Martinson will be behind the bench tonight for the Americans. Martinson, the winningest Head Coach in franchise history, was hired this summer as the returning bench boss and General Manager. Martinson led the Americans to four straight titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Nine Returning: The Americans have nine returning players from the 2024-2025 roster. Mark Duarte, Spencer Asuchak, Harrison Fraser, Brayden Watts, Quinn Warmuth, Hudson Wilson, Marco Costantini, Brad Morrison, and Michael Gildon

Perfect Preseason: The Americans won both their preseason games this month beating the Tulsa Oilers two times last weekend by scores of 3-0, and 5-0. After not having one shutout win all last year, the Americans netminders shined in the two preseason victories.

Back with the Sens: After one season with Utah and Tucson, the Americans are back with the Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators for the 2025-2026 season. Goalie Jackson Parsons, and forward Danny Katic are property of Ottawa.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 0-0

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (0)

Assists: (0)

Points: (0)

+/- (0)

PIM's: (0)

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 0-0

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (0)

Assists: (0)

Points: (0)

+/-: (0)

PIM's (0)

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.