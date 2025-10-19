Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, October 19th - Game 2/72

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-1-0, 1 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the Maine Mariners (1-0-0-0, 2 pts) on Sunday, October 19th at 3:00 pm at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals remaining road-trip contests include with two games against the Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1).

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game two of the regular season following an overtime loss to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 17th, 6-5, at Colisée Vidéotron. Forward Jordan Frasca (2) scored two goals in his Royals debut while goaltender Yaniv Perets (0-0-1-0) stopped 25 of 31 shots faced in the overtime loss.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters their second game of the regular season and home opener following a season-opener win over the Worcester Railers on Saturday, October 18th, 5-0, at DCU Center. Goaltender and 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff MVP with the Trois-Rivières Lions Luke Cavallin backstopped a 26-save shutout while forwards Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jacob Perreault each tallied a goal and two points (1g-1a) for Maine.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (138-122-28) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







