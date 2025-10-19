Railers Drop Season Opener to Maine 5-0

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (0-1-0-0) lost to the Maine Mariners (1-0-0-0) on Saturday, October 18th by a final score of 5-0. The Railers dropped the puck on home ice at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, kicking off their 2025-26 season opener in front of a crowd of 6,511. The Railers are back on the ice in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center on Sunday, October 19th to take on the Adirondack Thunder at 3:05 p.m.

Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-1-2), assisted by Ty Gallagher (0-2-2) and Jacob Perreault (1-1-2) got the first goal on the board in the second period in favor of the Mariners with a one timer on their third power-play of the game. Maine's Xander Lamppa (1-0-1) kept Maine's goal streak going off of a rebound midway through the third, assisted by Gallagher and Massicotte (0-1-1) nabbing another goal for the Mariners. Maine pushed to take a 4 goal lead with Jacob Perrault (1-1-2) getting his first goal of the game at 10:16, and Tristan Thompson (1-0-1) adding to the score at 13:09. Maine capped off the scoring with a final tally at 16:39 from Max Andreev (1-0-1), assisted by Shawn Element (0-1-1) and Ty Cheveldayoff (0-2-2) to make it 5-0 Maine.

Worcester managed to find their groove early on in the game, putting on some offensive heat and managing to keep the puck in Maine's zone for the majority of the first half of the period. Maine attempted to get some attacking zone action, but failed to keep the puck long enough to find the back of the net. Worcester's defenseman Cole Fraser had to exit the ice midway through the period after a hefty collision with Maine, but returned not long after. Another battle along the boards later in the period, Kabore Dunn would put Worcester on their first of two penalty kills of the period for hooking (17:10). The second penalty came from defenseman Anthony Hora for delay of game with 0.9 seconds left in the first. Maine and Worcester went even 11-11 for shots on goals to finish the first.

The Railers started off the second period down a man, running out the clock on the remainder of the Hora penalty from the end of the first. The Mariners kept the puck in for almost the entirety of the two minutes, although would not score. The Railers were put on the defensive this period, a stark change from the first. Worcester went on another penalty kill late in the second on a Drew Callin hooking call. Maine capitalized on this power-play thanks to left wing Brooklyn Kalmikov (1st), who sunk a one timer to get Maine their first goal of the game and the season. Just six seconds after the clock ran out on Callin's penalty, Worcester suffered another delay of game penalty late in the frame. Maine then found themselves down a man with right wing Lynden McCallum headed into the box for a holding minor at 18:55. The new score after 40 minutes was 1-0 Maine with Worcester still looking for their first goal. Maine outshot Worcester 15-5.

The Railers and Mariners were both down a man to start the third, with 0:01 left on the delay of game call against Railers' Kabore Dunn and 0:55 left on the holding penalty against Mariners' Lynden McCallum. Worcester looked to even the score to start the period with a brief power-play opportunity, but couldn't steady the puck long enough to keep it in Maine's zone and find the net. Worcester was still looking to get their first goal of the game, but Maine's Xander Lamppa (1st) would swoop in to get the Mariners' second goal on the board and broaden the gap to 2-0. Worcester fought to narrow the score with leading line Anthony Repaci, Drew Callin, and Anthony Callin. The trio of captains made a few rushes to score, but were barred by Maine's Cavallin. Maine's Jacob Perrault (1st) would earn his first goal of the season at 10:16, joined on the board by teammate Tristan Thompson (1st), who would raise the score 4-0 in favor of the Mariners. Each Kolby Johnson and Cole Fraser earned time in the box after dropping gloves against Mariners' Ty Cheveldayoff and Zachary Massicotte respectively. Fraser would be ejected from the game for instigating, fighting, and misconduct. A final goal from Maine would finish the game 0-5, scored by Max Andreev (1st) and assisted by Shawn Element and Ty Cheveldayoff at 16:39. Worcester and Maine both shot 10-10 for the period, 36-26 in favor of Maine overall.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Jacob Perrault (1-1-2, +2) 2nd Star: Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-1-2, +1), 1st Star: Luke Cavallin (26 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%).... Final shots were 36-26 in favor of Maine... Luke Cavallin made 26 saves on 26 shots for Maine, while Tristan Lennox made 31 saves on 36 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-2 on power-plays while Maine went 1-for-5... The Railers are now 0-1-0-0 this season vs. the Mariners, 0-1-0-0 at the DCU Center against Maine... This is just the second time in franchise history that the Railers have lost their home opener.







