Blades Host Bears for Home Opener

Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades play their home opener against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Florida started off the new season with a 4-1 victory over the Solar Bears last night in Orlando. Jesse Lansdell scored twice on the power play and Reid Duke had a pair of helpers to guide Florida to their third consecutive win in a season opener.

Special teams helped guide the Blades to the win as in addition to Florida's two strikes on the man advantage, Carson Gicewicz scored a shorthanded goal for Florida. The Everblades did not have a five-on-five goal last night, but did outshoot the Solar Bears 22-19, including 8-4 in the third period.

Last year, the Blades won their home opener 3-1 against the Atlanta Gladiators. None of the three players who scored for Florida in that win are still on the team. Tonight's game is one of two home games in October for Florida - next Friday, October 24, the Gladiators visit Hertz Arena for Sweets in the Suites Night presented by Waste Pro.

