Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Atlanta

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Gwinnett, Georgia - Ty Voit and Jack Ricketts each scored a goal for the Utah Grizzlies but the Atlanta Gladiators got two goals from Anthony Firriolo and an overtime goal from Louis Boudon as they defeated Utah 3-2 on a Saturday night at Gas South Arena.

Ty Voit gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored 9:10 into the contest. Voit has a goal in each of Utah's first two games of the season. Christian Felton got an assist as he earned his first point in a Utah uniform. The Grizzlies led 1-0 after one frame as Atlanta outshot Utah 14 to 6 in the period and 36 to 22 for the game.

Firiollo scored for Atlanta 27 seconds into the second period to tie the game. Utah retook the lead 7:11 into the period as Jack Ricketts scored his first professional goal on a pass from Danny Dzhaniyev, who picked up his first pro point with an assist. Utah led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Firiollo scored his second goal of the night 2:28 into the third period to tie the game. Atlanta got a late third period power play as Jack Ricketts got an interference minor 19:37 into the third period. Atlanta scored on the power play in overtime as Grizzlies goaltender Dylan Wells made two saves but the third effort by Louis Boudon scored from the right circle as the Gladiators won their regular season opener.

Utah's record goes to 1-0-1 early in the season as they have picked up 3 of a possible 4 standings points.

Utah's Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 in his Grizzlies debut. Atlanta's Ethan Haider stopped 20 of 22.

Utah's road trip continues in Atlanta for a Sunday afternoon battle. Face-off is at 1:10 pm mountain time from Gas South Arena. The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Louis Boudon (Atlanta) - OT GWG.

2. Anthony Firriolo (Atlanta) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.

3. Chad Nychuk (Atlanta) - 2 assists, +2, 2 shots.







