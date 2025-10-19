Knight Monsters Fall to Steelheads, 6-4, in High-Scoring Contest
Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Idaho Steelheads in their second game of the regular season by a final score of 6 to 4.
The Knight Monsters came out of the gates early as veteran forward Casey Bailey found the back of the net just 32 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Tahoe. The Knight Monsters would take that lead into the first intermission break.
In the second period, it was Bailey scoring again; this time, just 19 seconds into the period on a short-handed chance to give Tahoe a two-goal cushion. However, it was Liam Malmquist at the 4:03 mark of the second getting Idaho on the board, and just four minutes later, Francesco Arcuri notched his first goal of the season to tie the game at two.
In the third period, the scoring took off. It was Bailey scoring his third goal of the night to complete the hat trick just 2:27 into the period to give Tahoe the lead. That lead would last until the 7:46 mark when Ty Pelton-Byce scored on the power play to level the game at three. On a broken play by the Steelheads, it was Jake McGrew in alone to give the Knight Monsters a 4-3 lead, but Idaho would rattle off three unanswered goals from Mitch Wahl, Francesco Arcuri, and an empty-net tally from Ayrton Martino to take game two on the road 6-4.
The Knight Monsters will face Idaho in a rubber match tomorrow, Sunday, October 19, at 3 PM at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
