Smirnov Scores Two on the Power Play in Walleye Season-Opening Win

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye won tonight's season-opener against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center by a score of 4-1, led by a two-goal night from Denis Smirnov and two assists from Brandon Hawkins. Special teams decided the game, as Toledo's power play was 2/4, and the penalty kill was 6/7 with two short-handed goals.

How it Happened:

Despite several good scoring chances between the Fuel and the Walleye, both Carter Gylander and Indy's Owen Flores managed to keep their opponents off the board to begin the first period. Toledo killed off their only penalty kill of the period, a tripping call halfway through on Sam Craggs. The first period ended with Indy outshooting Toledo, eight shots on goal to five.

The Fish took another minor penalty 1:08 into the second period, killing it off again. Shortly after, Toledo got their first power play opportunity of the night as Darian Pilon drew a high-sticking penalty, but could not capitalize. However, the Walleye took a major penalty 12:06 into the second as Colin Swoyer was called for an illegal check to the head. Indy took a minor penalty of their own 30 seconds later to ease some of the pressure for Toledo.

Darby Llewellyn opened the scoring for the 2025-26 Walleye season with a short-handed goal against his old team 16:05 into the second period, with 59 seconds remaining on the major penalty. Tanner Palocsik and Will Hillman each recorded an assist on the goal.

Indy took a face-off violation minor penalty with four seconds to go in the second period, setting up a power play to start off the third period. The period ended with Indy still leading Toledo in shots on goal, 18-13.

Nothing came of the power play, and Toledo killed off a penalty of their own soon after. The Walleye returned to the power play 11:54 into the third period with a one-goal lead, as Denis Smironv capitalized with 52 seconds to spare to extend the Walleye lead. Nolan Moyle and Brandon Hawkins each recorded assists on the goal. With that assist, Brandon Hawkins recorded his 400th ECHL point.

Denis Smirnov added another goal on the power play 1:12 later to put the Walleye up 3-0, assisted again by Brandon Hawkins and a secondary assist from Riley McCourt. Brandon Hawkins picked up his 329th point as a Walleye, placing him in sole possession of third place on the points leaderboard in Toledo hockey history.

Nolan Moyle added a fourth goal for the Walleye short-handed with 3:45 remaining in the third, Toledo's second short-handed goal of the game. Nick Andrews received the lone assist on the 2-on-1 breakaway.

Indy spoiled the shutout with 36 seconds to go in the third period on the power play, however the Walleye would hold on to win. Indy outshot Toledo 26-23, however Carter Gylander stopped 25 of 26 shots that he faced on his way to the win.

News:

The Toledo Walleye have claimed forward Tanner Edwards off waivers from the Florida Everblades. Edwards, the 6'0", 170-pound lefty shooter from Anchorage, Alaska, played in two preseason games for Florida before being placed on waivers.

Edwards spent four years playing at Minnesota State-Mankato (2020-24) prior to joining his hometown University of Alaska-Anchorage team in 2024-25. Edwards took part in 21 games with Minnesota St.-Mankato during his time there, recording three points (2G, 1A) and 42 penalty minutes. He played in 31 games with Alaska-Anchorage, scoring 3 goals, assisting on five (8 points total), and racking up 58 penalty minutes in his final season in college.

What's Next:

The Walleye will head to Bloomington, IL on October 24th for the first game of a two-game set against the Bison. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 8:00 PM Eastern Time (7:00 PM Central).







