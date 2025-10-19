Bison Kick off Second Season in Front of Record Crowd

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Kyle Jackson recorded four points and the Bloomington Bison came back to tie the score four times in front of the largest crowd in Bison hockey history but ultimately fell 6-5 in a shootout to the Iowa Heartlanders to kick off the 2025-26 season in front of over 4,700 fans at Grossinger Motors Arena Saturday.

Iowa started off the scoring by capitalizing on an early powerplay in the first period. Twenty seconds later, Jackson scored the first Bison goal of the season from Eddie Matsushima and Chongmin Lee. The Heartlanders took a 2-1 lead about halfway through the frame before Bloomington worked to earn its first lead of the season. Jackson lit the lamp for the second time and cashed in on a powerplay to even the score at 15:50 of the opening frame. Riku Ishida and Shane Ott collected helpers on the tally. Ninety-six seconds later, Ishida netted a one-timer from Jackson and Matsushima on another powerplay chance, and Bloomington took a 3-2 lead into the intermission, despite being outshot 14-9.

Early in the middle stanza, Ott seemed to have scored his first professional goal to give the home squad a 4-2 lead, but the goal was disallowed due to a kicking motion. Iowa pounced on Bloomington penalties and tied the game on the powerplay before taking a 4-3 lead during 4-on-4 action. Bloomington goaltender Hugo Ollas was replaced by Callum Tung after allowing four goals on 23 shots against. Brandon Yeamans brought the game to a 4-4 tie, scoring against his former team just 32 seconds later. Jackson registered his fourth point of the night with an assist on the marker at 11:45. The Heartlanders battled back yet again and netted their fifth goal of the evening in the final six minutes of the frame and carried a 5-4 lead through the second intermission.

Early in the third period, Tung was tested and made numerous Grade-A saves, including a toe stop to keep the Bison within striking distance. Near the 10-minute mark, Zakary Karpa registered his first goal in his professional debut on a one-timer from Ott and Nikita Sedov. Bloomington continued to push for another go-ahead goal, but would not be successful and extra time was necessary to decide the game's decision.

Both teams showed promise in the overtime, but the best chance came off of an Iowa stick. Tung made a full-extension save while prone on his stomach, and eventually the extra frame ended with the teams locked in the 5-5 tie. Iowa found twine twice in the shootout and Lee was Bloomington's only scorer, resulting in the 6-5 win for the visiting team. Tung made 22 saves in his relief appearance.

Bloomington returns to action Friday, October 24 when the Toledo Walleye come to Grossinger Motors Arena for back-to-back 7 p.m. starts. Every Friday game during the 2025-26 season is a 309 Night, featuring $3 Busch Lites, free popcorn and specialty $9 T-shirts.

Single-game tickets to all Bloomington Bison home games during the 2025-26 season are available for purchase today for as low as $20 a seat! Call 309-965-HERD or visit ticketmaster.com to secure your seat today.







ECHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.