'Clones Fall to Nailers, 5-3, in 2025-26 Season Opener

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 5-3, on Saturday night in the 2025-26 season opener at Heritage Bank Center. Despite a two-goal performance from captain Justin Vaive, Cincinnati conceded two late goals to drop their first game of the season.

Justin Vaive scored two goals on Saturday night. His two points give him 276 career points, passing Mathieu Aubin for the third-most points in franchise history.

Luke Grainger recorded his first goal in a Cincinnati uniform. With his goal at the 19:52 mark of the first period, Grainger notched his first point with the Cyclones.

Ryan Kirwan, Jake Johnson, and Ben King recorded their first points with the Cyclones, with each player logging assists in tonight's game.

Wheeling forward Matthew Quercia scored the eventual game-winning goal with 1:33 left in regulation. Logan Pietila notched two assists in tonight's contest. Mike Posma, Cole Tymkin, Zach Urdahl, and Brayden Edwards rounded out the scoring for the Nailers in their season-opening win.

Ken Appleby recorded 33/38 saves in his Cyclones debut. On the other end, Maxim Pavlenko records the victory in net for Wheeling, stopping 27/30 in tonight's bout.

Cincinnati continues the 2025-26 regular season next Friday, Oct. 24 when the team hosts the Fort Wayne Komets at Heritage Bank Center. The night will serve as Cincinnati's "Peanuts Night", with the Cyclones sporting their first set of specialty jerseys of the season.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.