Electric Ending for Nailers on Opening Night

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wheeling Nailers opened the 2025-26 season in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, as they faced the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center. Matthew Quercia snapped a 3-3 deadlock with 1:33 remaining, and Brayden Edwards followed with his first career goal to deliver a 5-3 victory. Mike Posma and Zach Urdahl also collected their first pro markers, while Cole Tymkin recorded his second career Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight) in 25 pro games.

The regular season started with a bang, as Wheeling's Cole Tymkin and Cincinnati's Justin Portillo threw down the gloves 3:31 into the contest. Tymkin was heard from later in the opening period, but first, the Nailers followed up that scrap with a goal just 23 seconds later. Logan Pietila dipped a shot on goal from the right wing wall, which was fumbled by goaltender Ken Appleby. Mike Posma crashed in to jam home the loose puck for his first professional goal. With 2:07 remaining, Tymkin checked off another box by lighting the lamp. The forward received a centering pass from Tommy Budnick and drilled in a one-timer from the slot. Budnick assisted on both markers in the first for his first two points as a pro. Cincinnati pulled within one during the final ten seconds of the frame, when Luke Grainger tipped in Ryan Kirwan's toss from the left boards.

A penalty at the first period buzzer gave the Cyclones a power play to start the middle frame. They needed just 37 seconds to cash in, as Ben King threw the puck toward the goal for a redirection by Justin Vaive, who was parked at the left post. The score stayed deadlocked for nearly the remainder of the period, before Wheeling replicated what Cincinnati did in the first - scoring in the final ten seconds. Zach Gallant set off some chaos around the crease with his initial shot, which resulted in Zach Urdahl slipping the go-ahead strike underneath Appleby for his first professional goal and point.

The Cyclones pulled even again at the 4:34 mark of the third, when Vaive deposited the rebound of Rhett Parsons' initial attempt. All that did was set the stage for an electric finish. With 1:33 remaining, the Nailers regained the lead. Tymkin laid a hit to free up the puck for Logan Pietila, who connected with Matthew Quercia for a one-time dart from the right side of the slot. 30 seconds later, Wheeling got some breathing room, as Brayden Edwards danced around a defender, then faked out the netminder with a gorgeous backhander to put the finishing touches on the 5-3 triumph.

Maxim Pavlenko earned his first professional win in North America, as he denied 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Ken Appleby took the loss for Cincinnati, as he allowed five goals on 38 shots.

The Nailers will play two more road games next weekend, when they visit the Maine Mariners on Saturday at 6:00 and Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling will then open its home schedule on Saturday, November 1st at 7:10 against the Norfolk Admirals. America's Got Talent Star Grace Good will be performing during both intermissions, the game will have a circus theme, and their will be a magnetic schedule giveaway. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

