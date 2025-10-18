ECHL Announces Fine

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday that Fort Wayne's Jalen Smereck has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #3, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Oct. 17.

Smereck is fined under Rule #28 - Supplemtntary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:50 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







