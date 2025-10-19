Stingrays Skate Past Admirals on Opening Night, 2-1

South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - On the Opening Night of the 2025-26 season, the South Carolina Stingrays used a two-goal third period to muscle past the Norfolk Admirals, 2-1, in front of 6,285 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Head Coach Dave Warsofsky got his first win as a head coach in professional hockey while Romain Rodzinski and Ben Hawerchuk netted both goals for South Carolina.

Through the first two periods, both netminders shined. South Carolina (1-0-0-0) starting goalie, Mitch Gibson, staved off an early flurry in the 1st period, waiting for South Carolina to strike. Norfolk (1-1-0-0) goalie Alex Worthington matched Gibson through the first 20 minutes, keeping the game scoreless heading to the 2nd period. Both netminders matched zeroes in the 2nd period before the Stingrays broke through early in the 3rd.

Following two high level chances for Norfolk early, the Stingrays used the momentum from Gibson's saves to capitalize. After Dean Loukus had a chance on Worthington, Romain Rodzinski cleaned up the rebound 3:37 into the 3rd period, putting the Stingrays ahead for good. Just over six minutes later, Ben Hawerchuk found a breakaway chance on a feed from John Fusco beating Worthington five-hole, to put the Stingrays ahead, 2-0.

After the Admirals snuck one past Gibson on the power play with 8:50 left in the 3rd, the Stingrays fended off Norfolk across the final minutes to win on opening night, 2-1.

In the victory, Head Coach Dave Warsofsky won his first professional game as a head coach. Rodzinski scored his 12th goal of his ECHL career and Hawerchuk netted his 30th goal in the ECHL.

Fusco, in his first professional game, earned his first professional point with the assist on Hawerchuk's goal while Scott Docherty notched his first point in the ECHL on Rodzinski's goal.

South Carolina returns to action tomorrow afternoon on the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

