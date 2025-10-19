Fuel Fall to Fish on Saturday Night

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Indy Fuel finished their opening weekend at home on Saturday night, hosting the Toledo Walleye. Despite outshooting Toledo, the Fuel fell in their second game of the season, 4-1 to the Walleye.

1ST PERIOD

At 9:28, former Fuel player Darby Llewellyn and Indy's Jadon Joseph dropped the gloves and each got five minutes for fighting.

Sam Craggs joined Llewellyn in the penalty box less than a minute later, putting the Fuel on the power play but Toledo killed it off.

Tensions were high for the rest of the period despite no more penalties or goals from either team.

After one period, the Fuel were outshooting the Walleye 8-5.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the period went by very quickly with few whistles and no extracurriculars.

At 12:06 however, Toledo's Collin Sawyer headed to the penalty box for a five minute major penalty after an illegal check to the head.

Indy's Kevin Lombardi took a holding penalty just 32 seconds later forcing some 4-on-4 before the Fuel went back on the power play.

Llewellyn scored a shorthanded goal at 16:05 to make 1-0 in favor of the Walleye.

All penalties were killed off before Jordan Martin took a face off violation at 19:56. That penalty would carry over into the third period.

Despite being up 1-0, Toledo was outshot 10-8 in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

The penalty on Martin was killed off before Toledo's Dylan Ambrosio took a delay of game penalty at 2:26. That penalty was killed off.

Michael Marchesan took the game's next penalty for cross checking at 11:54. The Walleye capitalized on the power play with a goal at 13:02 by Denis Smirnov.

Smirnov scored his second of the period at 14:14 after a boarding penalty landed Lee Lapid in the penalty box just five seconds earlier. This made it 3-0.

Llewellyn took a slashing penalty at 15:17, putting the Fuel on the power play again. The Walleye scored another shorthanded goal as a result. This time, it was Nolan Moyle who scored.

With one minute left, Craggs went back to the penalty box for tripping, putting the Fuel on the power play for the final minute. Indy's Brett Moravec capitalized on the advantage and scored to make it 4-1 at 19:24. Lee Lapid and Jadon Joseph claimed the assists.

Time expired soon after with a final score of 4-1 in favor of Toledo, despite being outshot by Indy 26-23.

