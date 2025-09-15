Fuel Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny

Published on September 15, 2025

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have signed goaltender Ryan Kenny to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Kenny, 26, played one game for the Fuel last season, where he recorded a shutout, contributing to the record-breaking seven shutouts the Fuel had last season.

The Fort Lauderdale native played 42 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) last year, where he had a save percentage of .917 and a 23-10-7 record.

Kenny played four seasons at Stevenson University, where he played 84 games and had a 56-23-5 record. His best season there was the 2021-22 season, where he won 18 games and posted a save percentage of .927.

During the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, he won many NCAA III awards, including back-to-back UCHC Goaltender of the Year and MAC Defensive Player of the Year.







