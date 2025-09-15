Admirals Sign Tough Forward Brayden Nicholetts

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Brayden Nicholetts with the Utah Grizzlies

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Brayden Nicholetts to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Nicholetts, 26, is scheduled to join the Admirals for his first full season as a professional.

Last season, the Alberta native signed with the Utah Grizzlies after completing his five-year collegiate career at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Nicholetts made his professional debut on December 14, 2024, against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Eight days later, in just his second game, he scored his first professional goal against Rapid City. All told, Nicholetts played in 16 games with the Grizzlies before he was released in March.

In his five seasons at Alaska-Fairbanks, Nicholetts played in 67 games, in which he had 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) and picked up 55 penalty minutes.

"Brayden Nicholetts is looking for more of a full-time role in the ECHL," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's an agitator and likes to get in the fray. However, with more development and confidence, he could be utilized with more minutes in key spots that have not been granted to him in the past."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 19 players (12 forwards, six defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp, Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Nicholetts

