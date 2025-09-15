Americans Mourning the Loss of One of Their Own

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are mourning the loss today of player Orca Wiesblatt, who died in a vehicle accident over the weekend at the age of 25. He was signed by the Americans just last month and was a player under Head Coach Steve Martinson last season in Athens (FPHL).

"We are all heartbroken," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "Orca (Weisblatt) was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn't just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile."

The Allen Americans will pay tribute to Orca Weisblatt on opening night October 24th.







