Steelheads Acquire Forward Chris Dodero in Trade from Cincinnati Cyclones

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has received forward Chris Dodero from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for defenseman Jake Johnson.

Dodero, 29, enters his fourth professional season, and will join his brother Charlie this upcoming season in Idaho. He began last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters producing seven points (3G, 4A) in 15 games which included a hat-trick and an assist against the Steelheads on Nov. 27. The Bloomingdale, IL native was traded to Cincinnati on Dec. 17 finishing the season collecting 18 points (6G, 12A) in 39 games for the Cyclones.

The 5-foot-9, 179lb left-handed shooting began his professional career in the ICEHL where he helped HK Olimpija Ljubljana to a league championship during the 2022-23 season where he registered 30 points (10G, 20A) in 39 games. The following year he tallied two assists in eight games for Graz99ers in the ICEHL before finishing the year in Germany with the Rosenheim Star Bulls (DEL2) producing 22 points (10G, 12A) in 28 games.

Prior to professional hockey, Dodero played five seasons of collegiate hockey at American International College (AIC) from 2017-22 accumulating 71 points (26G, 45A) in 134 career games. He helped the Yellow Jackets to the program's first ever NCAA Tournament appearance where they stunned number one overall seed St. Cloud State University in the first round by a final score of 2-1. During his five-year tenure at AIC he was a member of four Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Regular Season Championships and three tournament championships.

He played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2012-15 skating for the Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Lincoln Stars, and Des Moines Buccaneers collecting 40 points (16G, 24A) in 140 career games. During the 2015-16 campaign he played for the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) notching 35 points (14G, 21A) in 53 games before wrapping up his junior hockey career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) tallying 39 points (12G, 27A) in 41 games with the Janesville Jets.

