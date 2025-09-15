K-Wings Add Irish Rookie Pair in Strand & Helliwell for 2025-26

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie forward Hunter Strand and rookie defenseman Ryan Helliwell have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPCs) for the 2025-26 season.

Strand, 22, is a 5-foot-11, 187-pound Anchorage, AK native who posted 16 points (8g-8a) in 38 games last season with the Irish. Across four seasons with Notre Dame (2021-25), the lefty forward appeared in 151 games, totaling 65 points (25g-40a).

"I can't wait to get started in Kalamazoo," said Strand. "I've heard great things and already met some amazing people. Looking forward to being a part of the Kalamazoo community and team."

Throughout his collegiate career, Strand was honored with three Academic All-Big Ten awards (2023-25) as well as the 2024 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Strand never missed a game from sophomore year on, skating in 111 straight games for the Fighting Irish.

Rookie defenseman Ryan Helliwell, 23, is a 6-foot, 192-pound, Burnaby, BC, native who played 113 games (2g-10a) over four years with Notre Dame (2021-25). Helliwell scored a career high seven points (1g-6a) in 37 games for the Irish last season.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Kalamazoo Wings," Helliwell said. "It's such a well-respected organization and a tremendous place to start my pro career. Can't wait to get going."

In a shootout victory against Penn State on Jan. 3, 2025, Helliwell scored the game-winning goal at Wrigley Field, securing a conference point for the Fighting Irish in the touted outdoor game. Before playing at Notre Dame, Helliwell spent three seasons with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL, scoring a career 10 goals and 36 assists in 113 games.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







