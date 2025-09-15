Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a 4-1 combined record in Week 2 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 13-14 weekend. The teams hoisted two double-digit goal games and one shutout. The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 36 goals (46-10).

Squirt B American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-0 ~

10-0 Win vs. Philadelphia Little Flyers

Squirt A National Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 17-3 ~

9-1 Win vs. Genesis Blue

8-2 Win vs. Exton Kings

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-3 ~

4-3 Loss vs. Central Penn Panthers

PeeWee A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 13-1 ~

13-1 Win vs. Hatfield Ice Hawks

Bantam A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-2 ~

3-2 OT Win vs. Genesis

"It's a long season but I have seen a lot of growth from all of our teams," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "We want to make a statement this season and we are starting off on the right foot!"







