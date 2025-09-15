Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action
Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a 4-1 combined record in Week 2 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 13-14 weekend. The teams hoisted two double-digit goal games and one shutout. The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 36 goals (46-10).
Squirt B American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-0 ~
10-0 Win vs. Philadelphia Little Flyers
Squirt A National Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 17-3 ~
9-1 Win vs. Genesis Blue
8-2 Win vs. Exton Kings
PeeWee B National Results:
~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-3 ~
4-3 Loss vs. Central Penn Panthers
PeeWee A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 13-1 ~
13-1 Win vs. Hatfield Ice Hawks
Bantam A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-2 ~
3-2 OT Win vs. Genesis
"It's a long season but I have seen a lot of growth from all of our teams," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "We want to make a statement this season and we are starting off on the right foot!"
ECHL Stories from September 15, 2025
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action - Reading Royals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Chris Dodero in Trade from Cincinnati Cyclones - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Ink Ben Raymond for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Nolan Krenzen Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2025-26 Campaign - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Mourning the Loss of One of Their Own - Allen Americans
- Fuel Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Add Irish Rookie Pair in Strand & Helliwell for 2025-26 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Sign Tough Forward Brayden Nicholetts - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action
- Royals Ink Ben Raymond for 2025-26 Season
- Royals Sign Liam Devlin & Matt Araujo for 2025-26 Season
- Reading Jr. Royals Mites, Squirts & Bantams Combine for 7-3-1 Record
- Royals Sign Liam Devlin for 2025-26 Season