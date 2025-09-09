Royals Sign Liam Devlin & Matt Araujo for 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Matt Araujo and forward Liam Devlin have been signed to ECHL contracts with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Araujo, 25, is entering his third full professional season following a 2024-25 campaign in the ECHL between the Rapid City Rush and Utah Grizzlies where he totaled four points (2g-2a), 11 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 40 games. A native of Brookhaven, New York, Araujo opened his pro career in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Fayetteville Marksmen from 2022-24 where he logged 38 points (8g-30a), 29 PIMs and a +2 rating in 65 games. He was also a SPHL all-rookie team selection in the 2023-24 season when he led all Markmen blue-liners in goals (7) and points (36), as well as the whole club in assists (29).

"I'm excited to be joining Reading for the upcoming season," stated Araujo. "I'm looking forward to seeing (all the fans) on November 8th."

"Matt is a mobile defenceman who has great poise with the puck," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "Bringing in Matt gives us another great option on defence. We are excited for Matt to be a Royal."

Across 105 pro career games, the 6'2", 196-pound, left-shot defenseman has registered 42 points (10g-32a) and 40 PIMs.

Prior to going pro, Araujo played at SUNY-Plattsburgh in the NCAA D-III from 2018-2023, where he served as team captain for two seasons and logged 54 points (13g-41a) in 107 games. He earned second or third team all-conference selections in all four seasons at Plattsburgh.

Devlin, 25, is entering his first full professional season after skating in one regular season game for Orlando in April of the 2024-25 campaign. A native of Needham, Massachusetts, Devlin signed a SPC with Orlando on March 24, 2025 after a four-season career with the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats, where he accumulated 83 points (43g-40a), 130 penalty minutes and a -13 rating across 132 NCAA career games.

"Super excited for my first year pro in Reading," stated Devlin. "I can't wait to get Santander Arena rocking."

"Liam skates really well and has very high compete, he plays the game hard," stated Peters. "Fans will enjoy seeing him out there every night."

At UNH, the 5'11", 192-pound, left-shot forward was also awarded the Frank "The Fan" Halbert Fan Favorite Award in 2023-24, recognizing his popularity amongst the Wildcats' fanbase. Prior to his NCAA career, Devlin played junior hockey with the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he totaled 29 points (18g-11a), 130 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 84 USHL career games.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (10): Cam Cook, Liam Devlin, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan, Jordan Simoneau

Defensemen (7): Matt Araujo, Nick Carabin, Victor Hadfield, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Vincent Sévigny, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







