Saigeon Scores Twice, Royals Take Series over Admirals, 3-1
Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (13-10-2-0, 28 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (6-15-2-0, 14 PTS), 3-1, at Santander Arena on Sunday, December 14th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (5-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 30 shots faced while Admirals' netminder Christian Propp (1-6-0-0) suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 31 shots faced.
Brandon Saigeon (7) provided Reading the game's-opening goal at 14:59 into play with his first of two goals in the game. Alec Butcher (6) extended Reading's lead at 8:28 into the second with his second point in the game (1g-1a), 2-0.
The Admirals cut their deficit in half with a power play goal by Ben Zloty (4) 3:04 into the final frame, before Saigeon restored the Royals' two-goal lead and sealed the series finale victory with an empty net goal at 18:45 in the third period.
With his second goal in the game, Saigeon recorded his first mutli-goal game as a Royal and third of his professional career.
With the win, the Royals improved to 13-10-2 overall and 7-5-0 at home, with victories in each of their previous four home games.
The Royals open a three-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (11-7-2-1, 25 pts) on Wednesday, December 17th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. The series continues on Friday, December 19th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. before shifting to Adirondack on Saturday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m.
The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game, with $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.
