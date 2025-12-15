Oilers Hold off Extended Tahoe Power Play Late to Take 3-2 Victory in the Rubber Match

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers to close out a three-game road trip 3-2.

In the first period, it was Knight Monsters enforcer Anthony Collins showing his offensive skills as he buried a pass from Blake Wells to make it 1-0 Tahoe. That was Collins' first goal of the season, and the assist from Wells was his first career ECHL point.

In the second, the Oilers tied the game at the 5:23 mark thanks to Josh Nelson's sixth goal of the season. At the 11:59 mark, Konnor Smith buried his third goal of the year to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead. In the final five minutes, Devon Paliani was able to finish a chance in the slot off a pretty pass from Sloan Stanick to tie the game at 2 heading into the third period. With that goal, Paliani became the third Knight Monster this season to reach 10 goals.

In the final 20, it only took the opening two minutes for the Oilers to find the back of the net as the team leader in goals, Easton Armstrong, scored again to put the Oilers back in front 3-2. In the final five minutes, the Knight Monsters took the ice with nearly four minutes to operate on a 5-on-3 power play; however, Tahoe was unable to capitalize as Vyacheslav Buteyets shut the door to give Tulsa a 3-2 win.

