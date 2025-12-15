Bison Fall to Mavericks

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill - Callum Tung made 25 saves and Eddie Matsushima scored on the powerplay, but the Bloomington Bison fell 2-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday evening.

For the second-straight game, the teams traded many chances early and Bloomington scored first. Just over four minutes into the action, Matsushima made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game. The Bison captain finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Mark Kaleinikovas and Daniel Tedesco to give the home squad a 1-0 lead. It took less than two minutes for Kansas City to tie things up. Bloomington looked to have regained its lead just 25 seconds later but the play was reviewed and the puck never crossed the goal line. Following the review, Kansas City outshot the Bison 13-4 in the final 13 minutes of the period and took its first lead of the weekend just over halfway through the frame. The Mavericks took their 2-1 score and 14-13 shot advantage through the rest of the game.

The middle stanza started with open ice as four-on-four-play gave each team chances. Bloomington had two odd-man rushes that were denied, and Sullivan Mack was denied on a breakaway. The Bison looked to keep up the pressure and got a second powerplay chance just over five minutes in, but all chances were turned away. Bloomington had its penalty kill tested twice in the frame and remained strong. The shorthanded squad has only allowed three goals over the last 14 games. Tung saved all 12 shots he faced in the second, but the Bison would head into the third still pushing for a game-tying goal.

Early on, the Mavericks set up a one-timed shot from the bottom circle and Tung absorbed the blast. Around the midway mark, the Bison looked like they got the spark they needed, earning a powerplay chance. Brett Budgell rang a shot off the post for the best chance late. A last Grade-A chance for the Bison came in the final three minutes with a the giveaway by the Kansas City netminder, but the puck stayed out. Bloomington played 6-on-5 with an extra attacker out for the final two minutes and 16 seconds, but the Mavericks held on.

