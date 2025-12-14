ECHL Transactions - December 14

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 14, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Reading:

Austen Swankler, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Norfolk:

Add David Jankowski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brehdan Engum, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Loaned to Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Jalen Luypen, F Returned From Loan by Hershey

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Trent Swick, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Dmitri Toporowski, D Signed ECHL SPC

Dmitri Toporowski, D Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve







