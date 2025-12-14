ECHL Transactions - December 14
Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 14, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Reading:
Austen Swankler, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Norfolk:
Add David Jankowski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brehdan Engum, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Loaned to Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Jalen Luypen, F Returned From Loan by Hershey
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Trent Swick, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Dmitri Toporowski, D Signed ECHL SPC
Dmitri Toporowski, D Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Add Michal Stinil, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve
