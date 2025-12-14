Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 14th - Game 25/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (12-10-2-0, 26 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (6-14-2-0, 14 pts) on Sunday, December 14th at Santander Arena at 3:00 p.m.

The Sunday home game features the Royals Pink & Green Night with WICKED ticket deals, wand making on the concourse, a Wicked themed costume contest and pre-game brunch starting at 12:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 25 of the regular season with victories in three of their last four games for a record of 12-10-2-0, 26 points. Prior to splitting the opening two games of the weekend series with Norfolk, the Royals defeated the league-best Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, 3-2, after defeating the Worcester Railers on Saturday, 5-4, to split their four-game homestand.

The Royals have won their last three home games (6-5-0), and have won six of their last 10 home games overall.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (9) and points (20) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 6-14-2-0 for 14 points with two wins in their last 13 games. The Admirals have dropped eight of their last nine contests, outscored 45-21 in the nine-game span. Prior to the series with Reading, the Admirals were swept by the Florida Everblades at home, outscored 19-12.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (107-98-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Jaydon Dureau in goals (8) and points (18) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (13).

