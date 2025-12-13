Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 13th - Game 24/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-10-2-0, 24 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (6-13-2-0, 14 pts) on Saturday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Saturday home game features the Royals National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation game with specialty Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, a Royals Bomber Hat giveaway (first 1,500 fans) and Santa appearance/photo opportunity on the concourse.

The Sunday home game features the Royals Pink & Green Night with WICKED ticket deals, wand making on the concourse, a Wicked themed costume contest and pre-game brunch starting at 12:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 24 of the regular season with victories in two of their last three games for a record of 11-10-2-0, 24 points. Prior to their series opener loss to Norfolk, the Royals defeated the league-best Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, 3-2, after defeating the Worcester Railers on Saturday, 5-4, to split their four-game homestand.

The Royals have dropped six their last seven away games (1-5-1), but have a point in eight of their 13 road games overall (6-5-2).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (8) and points (19) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (13).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 6-13-2-0 for 14 points with two wins in their last 12 games. The Admirals have dropped seven of their last eight contests. Prior to the series with Reading, the Admirals were swept by the Florida Everblades at home, outscored 19-12.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (107-98-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Jaydon Dureau in goals (8) and points (17) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (12).

