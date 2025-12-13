Blades and Bears Rematch on Saturday Night

Florida Everblades forwqard Ryan Naumovski (left) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will face the Orlando Solar Bears for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Hertz Arena tonight, Saturday, December 13, after last night's Teddy Bear Toss win.

The Everblades' Kyle Penney scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal in the first, but the Solar Bears responded fast, with Milo Roelens scoring on a power play. After a no-goal penalty shot from Orlando, Ben Brar put Florida back in the lead in the second. Once again, the Solar Bears responded on a power play and made the score 2-2 at the end of regulation with a goal from Spencer Kersten. There was not too much extra hockey, as Everblades' Hudson Elynuik ended the contest just 30 seconds into overtime, scoring on a backhand to lift Florida to a 3-2 win.

Anthony Romano paces the club with 18 points, followed by Reid Duke (16) and Elynuik (15). Gianfranco Cassaro leads all defenseman with 10 points, while Sean Allen, Zach Berzolla, and Jordan Sambrook all tie for nine. For Orlando, Tony Follmer leads defensemen with six points, and Kersten tops all Solar Bears skaters with 23.

The Everblades have improved to 80 goals scored and only 48 against. The Florida special teams now hold a 17% power play (13/76) and an 86% penalty kill (68/79). Whereas the Solar Bears now sit with 52 goals scored and 72 against. The Orlando special teams counter with a 22% power play (16/70) and an 78% penalty kill (58/74).

The Florida Everblades are on a six-game win streak and will aim to further that some more in their matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears tonight. After this, the Blades go on the road for three games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

