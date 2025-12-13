Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee

West Valley City, UT - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Saturday that forward Kalan Lind has been reassigned from Atlanta to Milwaukee by Nashville.

Lind, 20, was assigned to the Gladiators at the beginning of the season and in 17 games with Atlanta, has scored 3 goals and 7 assists with a +4 rating. The first-year pro was drafted in the 2nd round, 46th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and has been playing some of his best hockey of the season recently, with 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 games.

The 6'1" 163-pound forward recorded 68 goals and 92 assists for 160 points in 202 games in the Western Hockey League with the Red Deer Rebels from 2020-2025 and appeared in one game with the Milwaukee Admirals last season. Lind was named an alternate captain for the Rebels in his last two seasons with Red Deer and scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 37 games last season. The native of Swift Current, SK, was one of Red Deer's top 5 scorers in each of the last four seasons.

The Gladiators and Grizzlies face-off for the final time ever Saturday night at Maverik Center with puck drop set for 9:10 PM EST. Coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube begins at 8:50 EST.







