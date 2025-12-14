Fuel Fans Toss Over 5,000 Bears In Sellout On Saturday

December 13, 2025

FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night for Teddy Bear Toss. Despite a 4-1 loss to Cincy, Fuel fans successfully tossed the teddies for charity in a sellout game on Saturday night.

1ST PERIOD

The game started off with a flurry of penalties in the first five minutes. Beginning with a delay of game call on Cincinnati's Ryan Kirwan at 1:20, followed by an interference call on Spencer Cox, the Fuel had a lengthy power play to begin the game.

At 4:39 however, Indy's Lee Lapid took a slashing penalty but it was quickly killed off.

Harrison Israels took the game's next penalty at 12:24. The tripping call put the Cyclones on a power play but the Fuel killed it off.

At 15:52, Cox, who was just traded from the Fuel to Cincinnati this week, took his second penalty of the game for interference.

Cincy's Lincoln Griffin took the game's next penalty at 18:56, for holding. Despite this putting the Cyclones on the penalty kill, John Jaworski scored shorthanded. This put Cincinnati up 1-0.

The period expired soon after, with Indy outshooting Cincinnati 8-5 despite being down 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

The Cyclones killed off the holding penalty 56 seconds into the second frame.

At 4:44, Cincy's Aaron Bohlinger took a tripping penalty. This gave the Fuel a power play chance before Nick Grima also took a tripping call at 6:21. All penalties were killed off.

Brett Moravec took a tripping penalty at 12:08 and ten seconds later, Jesse Tucker took a high sticking penalty. This put the Fuel on a lengthy penalty kill. It wasn't until there was four seconds left on the high sticking call, that Jaworski scored his second goal of the game to make it 2-0 for Cincy.

Tyson Feist took a slashing penalty at 19:54 to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill. That penalty would carry over into the third period.

Through two periods, the Fuel outshot the Cyclones 18-17.

3RD PERIOD

At 7:30, Cincinnati's Sam Stevens took a tripping penalty which put the Fuel back on the power play but they could not score.

Kirwan scored for Cincinnati at 9:57, making it 3-0 in favor of the Cyclones.

Grima took his second penalty of the game at 12:09, this time for boarding. Cincinnati's Zack Trott scored on the power play to make it 4-0.

Cincinnati's Stevens took a tripping penalty at 17:57, giving Indy a late power play opportunity.

Terry Broadhurst, who rejoined the Fuel this week after spending three seasons playing in Europe, scored just two seconds into the power play to break the shutout and make it 4-1. Jadon Joseph had the lone assist on the power play goal.

The Fuel fell 4-1 while shots were equal in the game, 25-25.

