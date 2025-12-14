Blades Win, 1-0, in OT Over Orlando

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Gianfranco Cassaro scored the first and only goal of the night after 65:33 minutes of hockey in front of a crowd of 6,157 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena on Skate with the Players Night.

The game remained scoreless after one, with the Everblades' defense standing strong against the Solar Bears. Florida spent much of the opening period in the offensive zone and carried a 13-7 edge in shots on goal.

Neither team was able to capitalize in the second period continued with a scoreless scoreboard. At the 15:14 mark, the zero-goal contest saw four penalties, with two minors and two majors. Jesse Lansdell had the minor, and Hudson Elynuik held the fighting major for Florida, while for Orlando, Dustin Geregach had the minor, and the fighting major went to Jarid Lukosevicius. The Blades carried on controlling the temperature of the game in this frame, improving to a 23-12 edge in shots.

Both teams went all the way through regulation with no goals, while netminders Will Cranley and Connor Ungar blocked all shots that came at them. This meant extra hockey for the second night in a row for the two teams.

For the first time in the night, a goal by Cassaro gloveside, who was assisted by Anthony Romano, in overtime to give the Everblades their seventh game win streak.

BLADES BITS

Cassaro scored his second OT winner this season.

With an assist, Romano now leads the Blades offense with 19 points.

Will Cranley recorded his second shutout this season, and the first for a Florida goaltender at home.







