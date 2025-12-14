Justin Taylor Sets ECHL Career Games-Played Record
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adirondack Thunder forward Justin Taylor set the ECHL record for career games played on Saturday when he took the ice for his 885th league game against Wheeling. Taylor breaks the record of Michael Pelech, who played in 884 career ECHL games over 14 seasons from 2009-24.
Taylor has played 16 seasons in the ECHL with Trenton, Idaho, Tulsa, Kalamazoo, Fort Wayne and Adirondack. He ranks eighth all-time in ECHL history with 296 goals and 13th with 579 points.
"On behalf of the ECHL, I would like to congratulate Justin Taylor on breaking the ECHL record for career games played," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. "In our decorated 38-year history, this accomplishment speaks volumes to the hard work, dedication, professionalism and love of the game that Justin has portrayed for all of these years in our league."
Taylor has played in over 50 ECHL games in 11 of his 15 prior seasons in the league while scoring 20 or more goals in 10 seasons.
MOST GAMES PLAYED, CAREER
885 - Justin Taylor (Trenton, Idaho, Tulsa, Kalamazoo, Fort Wayne, Adirondack - 2010-Present)
884 - Michael Pelech (Ontario, Toledo, Cincinnati, Utah, Norfolk, Reading, Greenville, Wheeling, Indy, Atlanta - 2009-23)
859 - Sam Ftorek (Augusta, Mobile, Greensboro, Gwinnett, Fresno, Cincinnati, Kalamazoo, Norfolk - 1998-2018)
789 - Cam Brown (Baton Rouge, Columbus, Erie, Gwinnett - 1991-2006)
776 - Garet Hunt (Stockton, Alaska, Jacksonville, Wheeling, South Carolina - 2008-24)
