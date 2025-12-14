Davis Makes Teddy Bears Rain Down, Rush Fall to Allen in Finale
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Allen Americans (10-9-3) defeated the Rapid City Rush (11-11-2), 5-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
Brett Davis scored the Rush's first and only goal of the game, which brought thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice from the packed crowd at The Monument. Davis scored his second of the series and fourth of the season. It tied the game, 1-1, halfway through the second period.
The Americans responded with four unanswered goals, including two in a span of 27 seconds, a sequence which took the wind out of Rapid City's sails. Allen led 3-1 at the second intermission, then tacked on two more in the third to skate away with a victory.
Rapid City outshot Allen, 46-36, despite the loss. It is the third time the Rush have reached that number- a season-high- and the first in a regulation game.
In his first home game of the year, Nathan Torchia made 30 saves and suffered the loss. Marco Costantini stopped 45 out of 46 to secure wins on back-to-back nights.
Allen won the rubber game of the series to take two out of three in Rapid City. All three games were decided by four goals. The Rush are 6-3 in their last nine games.
Pending later results across the ECHL, the Rush remain in fourth place in the Mountain Division. Rapid City hits the road for a three-game series in Boise, Idaho.
Next game: Wednesday, December 17 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a trio of theme nights on December 27th, 28th, and 31st! Get ready for Bluey Night, Star Wars Night, and 80s Night on New Year's Eve. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
