Rush Game Notes: December 13, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the rubber game of the series against the Allen Americans on Teddy Bear Toss night. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Marco Costantini made 30 saves as the Allen Americans blanked the Rapid City Rush, 4-0, at The Monument Ice Arena last night. Following a 7-3 Rapid City victory on Thursday, both sides looked like different teams in game two. Allen started strong with a goal just 1:29 in, then another halfway through the first period. The Americans added one more in the second, and an empty-netter in the third. Despite 30 shots on goal and four power plays, the Rush could not break through Costantini, who notched his second ECHL shutout and improved to 3-0-1 against Rapid City this season.

TIME FOR A NEW STREAK

Last night's loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Rush. The big picture has been a lot kinder to them: Rapid City is 6-2 in their last eight games and has vaulted up from seventh place to fourth in that time.

ROLE REVERSAL

The two games in this series have not been close, with two lopsided scores. After the Rush took a 3-0 lead on Thursday, Allen did so on Friday. There have been no lead changes or ties in the two games.

RACKING UP THE PIMs

Last night's game got chippy with 2:22 remaining in the third period. Briley Wood was called for spearing on a faceoff. Allen's Malik Johnson jumped him, and a brief fight ensued with Wood ending up on top of Johnson. Both received game misconducts and combined for 37 penalty minutes.

THE NEW GUY'S HERE

Dave Smith made a trade with the Indy Fuel on Thursday, acquiring Connor Joyce in exchange for cash considerations. Joyce is here in Rapid City and will make his debut today. The former Boston College alternate captain will wear the number 23.

IT'S TORCH TIME

Nathan Torchia gets the nod for the second straight Saturday. The rookie goaltender had a tremendous season debut last week in Tahoe, with a 33-save performance and two more in the shootout to earn a series sweep. 'Torch' makes his first appearance at home since April 9th.

TOSS THOSE TEDDIES

Tonight is the Rush's 18th annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Fans will throw their stuffed animals on the ice when the team scores their first goal, which will be donated to local organizations over the course of next week. Last season, Rush fans chucked a total of 4,086 teddies.

