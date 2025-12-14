Bison Topple Mavericks

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill - Hugo Ollas recorded 32 saves and was perfect in the shootout as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena Saturday.

Bloomington jumped to a first-period lead over seven minutes in when Kyle Jackson set up Sullivan Mack in front of the net, and Mack potted his third goal of the season through traffic. Nikita Sedov assisted to earn his fifth assist in the last two games. Just over two minutes later, Mack ripped home his second of the evening on a delayed odd-man break set up by Lou-Felix Denis and Seung Jae Lee. Ollas started strong and froze pucks through traffic to control rebounds, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first period. The Bison fired 15 shots of their own on Kansas City's net and took the 2-0 lead into the second frame.

The Mavericks took control of the second stanza and mounted a lopsided shot total, aided by early back-to-back powerplay chances. Although Bloomington killed off both penalties, energy shifted to Kansas City. Following 4-on-4 play, the visitors got on the board just over the halfway mark of regulation on a shot that bounced out of the net so quickly it needed to be confirmed by a review. Only 56 seconds later, the Mavericks tied the game. Bloomington was held to one shot for most of the period and ended up getting out-shot 13-3 which brought the game total to 28-18.

The Bison found early chances on multiple powerplays starting just 14 seconds into the third. The best look came from a couple of jam shots at the top of a crowded crease, but all were turned away. Bloomington got another chance two minutes later after drawing another penalty but Kansas City remained defensively steady. Halfway through the frame, another 4-on-4 sequence occurred and the Bison kept pressuring. Ollas required five saves in the period, with the most potent coming on a last-minute breakaway to bring up overtime.

Bloomington carried momentum through most of overtime and drew a powerplay chance, but the Mavericks denied them again. Overall, the Bison recorded four of the five shots in extra time and Zak Karpa scored the lone tally to secure the shootout victory.

With the win, the Bison entered a three-way tie for first place in the Central Division with the Fort Wayne Komets and the Toledo Walleye.

Bloomington will look to gain the division lead with a rematch against the Mavericks Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on Taylor Swift Night at Grossinger Motors Arena when kids 12 and under eat FREE and fans can participate in a post-game skate with the players!

Bloomington will look to gain the division lead with a rematch against the Mavericks Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on Taylor Swift Night at Grossinger Motors Arena when kids 12 and under eat FREE and fans can participate in a post-game skate with the players!







