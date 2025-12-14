Railers Double up Mariners on Pirates Night
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - December 13, 2025 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Worcester Railers by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners sported Portland Pirates jerseys for the first of two games this season, honoring their American Hockey League predecessors.
Both Mariners goals were power play tallies, with Max Andreev breaking the scoreless tie at 9:46 of the second. Andreev led a 3-on-1 rush countering a Railers shorthanded bid and ripped his sixth goal of the season in off the crossbar to break an 11-game drought. Worcester's Cole Donhauser tied the game soon after, splitting the Mariners defense and beating the glove of Brad Arvanitis at 11:11.
Tied at one heading to the third, it was Worcester's Matt Demelis that gave the Railers their first lead at 5:41 of the final frame. A shoot-in took an unpredictable bounce of a stanchion, allowing Demelis to drive in and put home a rebound. Maine's second power play goal of the night from Robert Cronin, tied the game at 9:12, as he scooped up a loose puck that Railers netminder Parker Gahagen couldn't squeeze. Just 1:13 later, Ryan Miotto put the Railers ahead to stay, beating Arvanitis to the stick side with a wrister from the left wing. An untimely penalty from Cronin with under two minutes left allowed Drew Callin to seal the game with a 5-on-5 empty netter at 19:34.
After losing the first four games of the VIP Rivalry Cup, the Railers have won the last three. Seven games remain in the season series. The Mariners saw their eight-game home point streak come to an end as well. The Pirates specialty jerseys, which are currently open for bidding via DASH, will be worn again on Saturday, January 17th.
The Mariners (11-6-3-1) head on the road for two games next weekend at Trois-Rivieres, Friday and Saturday at Colisee Videotron. They come out of the holiday break with a pair of games on home ice on Friday, December 26th at 7:15 PM against Worcester and a special 3 PM matinee on December 27th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at
MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
